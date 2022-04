New service translates text-to-911 messages into English from 108 foreign languages

Hoosiers needing emergency assistance can now text 911 in their native language and have their plea for help immediately translated for a police, fire or ambulance dispatcher.

The Indiana Statewide 911 Board recently announced it has partnered with INdigital to translate text-to-911 messages into English from 108 different languages.

"We've already seen the benefits of texting to 911. It allows people in sensitive situations to communicate with law enforcement, and now we are removing the language barriers to those services," said State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, chairwoman of the Statewide 911 Board.

Indiana in 2014 was one of the first states to launch text-to-911 services. All 92 counties were connected to the system by 2016.

Altogether, Indiana 911 telecommunicators have processed more than 1.3 million inbound and outbound text messages. Though there occasionally have been communication struggles with text messages sent in languages other than English.

"With technology constantly evolving, this upgrade shows why Indiana is on the forefront in providing 911 services to our non-English speaking citizens," said Ed Reuter, executive director of the Statewide 911 Board.

"This new translation upgrade will help bridge the communication gap and speed up sending emergency services when every second counts."

Calling 911 for emergency assistance still is recommended over texting. Since 2019, dispatchers at Indiana 911 centers have had access to "Language Line" services for immediate voice translation of up to 250 different languages, with Spanish accounting for 91% of translation calls.

Mitchell, a Valparaiso University graduate, said extending translation services to text-to-911 will ensure that an alternative way of reaching a 911 dispatcher is available to everyone in the Hoosier State.

"Text-to-911 enables direct access to emergency services for those who are deaf or speaking-impaired, having a medical emergency that prevents them from being able to speak or in a situation where making a voice call would put them in danger," Mitchell said.

Mark Grady, CEO of INdigital, said his company works to improve 911 service every day. He said strong state programs like Indiana's, with good legislation and targeted funding, help them build better systems.

"Our goal is for everyone to have access to 911 when they need it most. Bridging language barriers and providing more ways to communicate are essential in today’s world," Grady said.

