New state law, federal lawsuit may delay filling of Lake County judicial vacancy

She did not indicate when those appointments will be made.

In June, the Lake County Board of Commissioners chose Alfredo Estrada, a partner at the Burke Costanza & Carberry law firm in Merrillville; Brandy Darling, Lake County deputy prosecutor; and Aimbrell Holmes, Gary city court administrator, for its three seats on the nominating commission.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush also in June picked Supreme Court Justice Mark Massa to serve as commission chairman.

However, even if the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission was at full strength, it's not certain the commission could begin taking steps to fill the Boswell vacancy because a lawsuit challenging the nominating commission statute is pending in federal court.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. filed suit in May seeking to do away with the nominating commissions that state law requires be used to select superior court judges in Lake, St. Joseph, Allen and Marion counties.

McDermott claims it's unconstitutional for the General Assembly to mandate gubernatorial appointment of criminal, civil and juvenile court judges in Indiana's four counties with large minority populations when Hoosiers living in the state's 88 other counties all elect their judges.