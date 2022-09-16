New Supreme Court justice from Northwest Indiana participates in first oral arguments

For the first time in five years, two of the justices asking questions during oral arguments Thursday at the state Supreme Court hailed from Northwest Indiana.

New Justice Derek Molter, a Newton County native, was participating in his first question-and-answer session as a member of the state's high court, while Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, originally from Crown Point, is the court's third-longest tenured member with 2,285 days on the bench.

Molter asked four questions during the 45-minute oral argument period that focused on the validity of an involuntary manslaughter conviction from the South Bend area.

All sides agreed St. Joseph Superior Judge Jeffrey Sanford committed error by not allowing the county prosecutor and defense attorney to personally question prospective jurors, as required by Indiana Trial Rule 47(D).

Molter's questions from the bench centered on whether that error was harmless to the defendant and his conviction should stand. He also puzzled over how a defense attorney might go about showing this type of error violated the client's right to a fair trial.

The questions posed by the justices don't always get definitive answers by the attorneys participating in oral arguments.

Often, the questions are used to spark conversations among the justices through the attorneys that, along with written arguments and the trial record, shape the court's ruling.

In this case, Justice Christopher Goff suggested he's disinclined to overturn all the work that went into securing a conviction, but the Supreme Court also can't countenance a county judge simply ignoring the rules of jury selection and upholding the convictions that follow.

"If we've got repeated violations of this rule, how long can we say, 'Eh, it's all right?'" Goff asked.

Justice Mark Massa appeared to agree: "These are the Indiana rules of court, not the suggestions."

Slaughter said he was prepared to argue the rule is poorly worded and might not apply. But he backed off that contention when Deputy Attorney General Nicole Wiggins conceded Sanford erred by denying attorneys the opportunity to question prospective jurors in favor of the trial judge asking all the questions during the jury selection process.

A decision by the state's high court is likely to be issued early next year.

Molter was selected by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in June to succeed Justice Steven David on the Supreme Court following David's Aug. 31 retirement.

The 40-year-old was serving on the Indiana Court of Appeals at the time of his elevation to the state's highest court. Molter previously was a partner at the Ice Miller law firm in Indianapolis, where he primarily worked on state and federal appellate litigation.

That work included serving as counsel to the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and representing the Lake County Council in its ongoing separation of powers dispute with the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

Slaughter was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016 by Republican Gov. Mike Pence to succeed former Chief Justice Brent Dickson, a Hobart native.

In his first year on the bench, Slaughter served alongside Justice Robert Rucker, a Gary native, whose 18-year tenure on the Supreme Court partially overlapped with Dickson's 30 years and ended with Rucker's retirement in 2017.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush also has Region ties. She lived in Munster for a few years as a child but generally is associated with Lafayette.