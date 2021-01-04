New trial for former Porter County cop charged with beating infant son

VALPARAISO — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the continuation of the Feb. 2 trial for Curtis Jones, a one-time Porter County police officer accused of beating his infant son and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish continued the trial Monday morning to July 12 and scheduled it to take place over nine days, according to the court.
The reason cited is an order from the Indiana Supreme Court suspending all jury trials statewide until March 1 in response to the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases across the state.
Jones, 50, who has seen several defense attorneys come and go over the course of the nearly 4-year-old case, is now represented by John Vouga.
Jones, who now is living and working in Florida, is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.
Jones left the Porter County Sheriff's Department in October 2005.
Fish reaffirmed an order in the case Monday prohibiting Jones, attorneys in the case, potential witnesses and court staff from making any further comments about the case to the media or on social media. Violation of the order could result in evidence and/or witnesses being excluded from the case or the case being dismissed.