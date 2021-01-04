New trial for former Porter County cop charged with beating infant son

VALPARAISO — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the continuation of the Feb. 2 trial for Curtis Jones, a one-time Porter County police officer accused of beating his infant son and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish continued the trial Monday morning to July 12 and scheduled it to take place over nine days, according to the court.

The reason cited is an order from the Indiana Supreme Court suspending all jury trials statewide until March 1 in response to the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Jones, 50, who has seen several defense attorneys come and go over the course of the nearly 4-year-old case, is now represented by John Vouga.

Jones, who now is living and working in Florida, is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.