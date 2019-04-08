VALPARAISO — "It passed," Sundae Schoon announced Monday morning after wrapping up the final test of Porter County's new $1.8 million screen-touch voting equipment.
Schoon, the Republican director of the county's voter registration office, joined the county election board in carrying out the testing required before each election.
The new equipment should not only be easier for voters to use, but if all goes well, will cut down on tallying up the results on election night, the group said.
The new equipment will be put into use when early voting gets underway Tuesday for this year's municipal election.
Under the new system, voters will sign in at polling places using an electronic poll book and a ballot unique to them will be printed on the spot, County Attorney Scott McClure has said.
Voters will then feed the ballot into a touchscreen machine and cast their votes with the ability to go back and make changes, he said. The machine prevents errors such as voting for more than the number of allowed candidates.
After reviewing and approving the vote on screen, the ballot is returned to the voter marked with the choices, McClure said. It is then fed into a counter, leaving a paper trail of the vote.
The county's current system requires voters to manually fill in small ovals to cast ballots.
The new system does away with the need to sort ballots cast early and have them delivered to the appropriate polling places on election day, Republican Election Board member David Bengs has said.
The real test for the new system will come May 7 when voters come out en masse to cast ballots in various municipal races and for a school funding referendum for the Duneland School Corporation.
The election is the first since last fall's trouble-ridden election. Three local election officials and the bad blood among them are to blame for the bulk of those problems and delayed vote count, according to a scathing report by the Indiana secretary of state's office.