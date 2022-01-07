New warden takes helm at Lake County Jail

CROWN POINT — A new warden is patrolling the halls and cells at the Lake County Jail.

Warden Todd Wasmer took over Tuesday as leader of the county's corrections facility, replacing the soon-to-retire Warden Michael Zenk.

Wasmer is a U.S. Army veteran who was warden at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Nebraska until November.

Prior to that two-year posting, Wasmer held a variety of roles, ranging from corrections officer to assistant warden, over a 14-year period at Florida and Arizona facilities operated by CoreCivic, a private prison operator.

Wasmer told the Lake County Council Thursday he's excited to continue his career as warden in Lake County.

"I am very pleased to be here in Indiana," Wasmer said. "I do hope to bring a lot of good experience to the Lake County Jail."

Zenk said he's planning to stay on the job through January to help get Wasmer situated and see the jail through the transition to a new warden.