New warden takes helm at Lake County Jail

CROWN POINT — A new warden is patrolling the halls and cells at the Lake County Jail.
Warden Todd Wasmer took over Tuesday as leader of the county's corrections facility, replacing the soon-to-retire Warden Michael Zenk.
Wasmer is a U.S. Army veteran who was warden at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Nebraska until November.
Prior to that two-year posting, Wasmer held a variety of roles, ranging from corrections officer to assistant warden, over a 14-year period at Florida and Arizona facilities operated by CoreCivic, a private prison operator.
Wasmer told the Lake County Council Thursday he's excited to continue his career as warden in Lake County.
"I am very pleased to be here in Indiana," Wasmer said. "I do hope to bring a lot of good experience to the Lake County Jail."
Zenk said he's planning to stay on the job through January to help get Wasmer situated and see the jail through the transition to a new warden.
Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, told the council Wasmer was chosen as warden by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. following a 60-day evaluation process that looked at several warden candidates located throughout the country.
Balbo said he expects Wasmer's corrections experience, specifically at the state and county level, will help ensure the Lake County Jail remains on the right track after recently being released from years of federal oversight.
"This is really important to the sheriff that we continue to have a career professional who has dedicated most of his life to corrections," Balbo said. "We're confident that Warden Wasmer is going to bring a lot to the table as we move forward."
Council members Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, and Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, both said Zenk's successful efforts to restore the jail to county control will not be forgotten.
"Warden Zenk has done a lot of good for the Lake County Jail and I'm looking forward to you continuing that good work," Cid told Wasmer.