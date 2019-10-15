VALPARAISO — A temporary protective order has been extended for the new wife of a former Porter County police officer charged with severely injuring his infant son, leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.
Porter County Magistrate Mark Hardwick ordered Keillie Cartier-Jones to steel clear of Susan Jones, mother of the child in question, as well as the children of Jones.
He found that Cartier-Jones "represents a credible threat" to the safety of Jones and her children.
The protective order, which was extended through July 23, 2021, also prohibits Cartier-Jones from continuing to post anything on social media about Jones or her children.
Hardwick also voiced concern that Jones has also posted "inappropriate communications" on social media and said he will reconsider her future conduct on social media toward Cartier-Jones in any subsequent hearings on the matter.
Jones appeared in court a week ago with Cartier-Jones to request extension of the protective order.
A temporary protective order was placed on Cartier-Jones after she drove to the parking lot of the Lakes of the Four Seasons fire station on July 23 and filmed the distance between the station and Susan's home across the street. She then posted the video on social media, which created fear for Susan, according to testimony last week.
Joining her on the day of filming was her husband Curtis Jones, who has protective orders in place to stay away from his former wife Susan and her two children, Cartier-Jones said.
Curtis, 49, is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said Curtis' now-3-year-old Braxson suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when Susan was at her overnight nursing job.
Curtis, who now lives in Florida, left the Porter County Sheriff's Department 12 years ago.
"I know what he's capable of and I really do feel my children's lives are in jeopardy," Susan said last week of Curtis.
Cartier-Jones, who also lives in Florida, testified last week she intended and still intends no harm to Susan or her children. She said she visited the area of Susan's home for just a couple minutes to get a video for her husband's defense and to dispute Susan's claims that Curtis had attempted to slow down the response from the nearby fire department on the night of the alleged abuse.
"All I've ever done is try to clear his name," she said.
Hardwick gave a firm suggestion last week to both Susan and Cartier-Jones to stop their feud on social media, which he said is making a farce out of the serious nature of the underlying criminal case.
He said posts to social media has been a consistent problem in cases during his 13 months on the bench.
Hardwick denied Susan's request to order Cartier-Jones to pick up Susan's costs associated with extending the protective order.
The order allows Cartier-Jones to attend court hearings for Curtis, even if Susan is in attendance.
Future hearings in Curtis' underlying criminal case are scheduled for Dec. 16 and Feb. 3, the latter of which will be just more than three and a half years after the July 24, 2016, incident.
A hearing is also set for Oct. 28 on a motion from the defense attorney in the case to withdraw.
