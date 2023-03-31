 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York woman arrested on drug smuggling charge

  • Updated
  • 0
Court stock
File, The Times

HAMMOND — Federal authorities arrested a New York woman this week on suspicion of narcotics smuggling.

The U.S. Attorney charged Katie Mendez-Mera with possession of a kilogram of fentanyl, a potentially deadly painkiller. The charge carries a penalty of lengthy imprisonment upon conviction.

Jason Hines, an immigration enforcement agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, alleges in court papers that he received information earlier this week about a shipment of fentanyl from Syracuse, New York, bound for distribution in the Chicago area.

He said state police troopers working with him stopped a Jeep Cherokee with New York license plates early Wednesday in Gary.

The troopers cited the driver, an unidentified individual, for undisclosed violations, according to the court papers.

Hines states that troopers found a small amount of marijuana inside the car, which is owned by Mendez-Mera, the court papers said.

Authorities located Mendez-Mera at a Hammond motel and found more than two pounds of fentanyl hidden behind furniture in the motel room where she was staying, according to the court documents.

Fentanyl, which is considered 50 times more potent than heroin, has caused more than 36,000 overdose deaths in 2019, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Mendez-Mera appeared Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin for her initial hearing. He advised her of the charge and penalty she faces and her constitutional rights to defend herself.

The magistrate appointed a federal defender to represent her at public expense. He ordered her held in federal custody pending a hearing Tuesday on whether she can be released on bond.