New York woman arrested on drug smuggling charge

HAMMOND — Federal authorities arrested a New York woman this week on suspicion of narcotics smuggling.
The U.S. Attorney charged Katie Mendez-Mera with possession of a kilogram of fentanyl, a potentially deadly painkiller. The charge carries a penalty of lengthy imprisonment upon conviction.
Jason Hines, an immigration enforcement agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, alleges in court papers that he received information earlier this week about a shipment of fentanyl from Syracuse, New York, bound for distribution in the Chicago area.
He said state police troopers working with him stopped a Jeep Cherokee with New York license plates early Wednesday in Gary.
The troopers cited the driver, an unidentified individual, for undisclosed violations, according to the court papers.
Hines states that troopers found a small amount of marijuana inside the car, which is owned by Mendez-Mera, the court papers said.
Authorities located Mendez-Mera at a Hammond motel and found more than two pounds of fentanyl hidden behind furniture in the motel room where she was staying, according to the court documents.
Fentanyl, which is considered 50 times more potent than heroin, has caused more than 36,000 overdose deaths in 2019, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Mendez-Mera appeared Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin for her initial hearing. He advised her of the charge and penalty she faces and her constitutional rights to defend herself.
The magistrate appointed a federal defender to represent her at public expense. He ordered her held in federal custody pending a hearing Tuesday on whether she can be released on bond.
Gary man admits gun violation after racial discrimination claim fails
HAMMOND — A Gary man who failed to win exoneration on claims of racial injustice is pleading guilty to a weapons violation.
Dwayne Crawford appeared Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich.
The 49-year-old defendant admitted illegally possessing a pistol that Munster police recovered during a 2020 traffic stop from a car in which he was a passenger.
Rodovich stated for the court record that Crawford knowingly is giving up his constitutional right to make the government prove its case before a jury and recommended that Senior U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody accept Crawford’s guilty plea.
If the court accepts the plea deal, Crawford would serve a five-year sentence, his third imprisonment and federal conviction for gun- and drug-related crimes since 1998.
Crawford had hoped to avoid this outcome when he claimed last year that his arrest was racially motivated.
Court papers state that Munster police Officer Alexander Reillo, assigned to the Lake County Drug Interdiction Unit, was on routine patrol shortly after 4 p.m. Jan. 22, 2020, when he stopped a gray sedan.
Reillo said the vehicle was making unsafe lane changes in the 8000 block of Calumet Avenue in the heart of Munster’s downtown.
Crawford’s defense attorney, Gregory T. Mitchell of Homewood, Illinois, said there is little evidence that a traffic violation occurred, and Reillo didn’t issue a traffic citation over it.
Mitchell said the officer only stopped the car because Crawford and the driver are black men — making it an unlawful traffic stop, violating Crawford’s constitutional right against police suspicion solely because of his race.
Government prosecutors argued that the officer had many good reasons to be suspicious: The car’s driver smelled of marijuana and had no driver’s license, plus Crawford, a wanted man, gave a fake identification card to the officer.
The Lake County prosecutor had charged Crawford six weeks earlier with unlawful possession of a firearm. The state dropped the gun case after a federal grand jury indicted Crawford.
Federal prosecutors argued that all of these suspicions led the officer to search a duffel bag in the car’s trunk.
The bag held a pill bottle with Crawford’s name printed on it and a green leafy substance resembling marijuana inside. The bag also contained a loaded black Taurus 9 mm handgun.
Crawford said the bag didn’t belong to him and he hadn’t smoked marijuana in years.
Nevertheless, the officer concluded that the gun belonged to Crawford, leading a federal grand jury to indict Crawford for being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.
A federal court magistrate ruled last year that the traffic stop and search was unlawful because of discrepancies in Reillo's court testimony and his police reports about the car’s unsafe lane change.
The government, he said, failed to prove that the arrest wasn’t racially motivated.
U.S. District Court Judge James Moody disagreed, ruling last summer that the officer had a reasonable suspicion that a traffic violation occurred and there was nothing else to show that the officer violated Crawford’s constitutional rights.
The judge scheduled a jury trial for Crawford to begin next week. He faced a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment if he were found guilty.
Crawford states in his seven-page plea deal that his DNA was found on the gun and that he knew he shouldn’t have possessed it because he had two felony convictions.
The U.S. attorney charged Crawford and three others with robbing the Members Advantage Credit Union of Michigan City in 1998. He pleaded guilty and served a 97-month prison term.
In 2008, the U.S. attorney charged Crawford with selling marijuana worth thousands of dollars from a Merrillville house.
Crawford pleaded guilty 10 years ago to the marijuana case and served a 97-month sentence for that crime as well.
