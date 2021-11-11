Newly amended suit has Hobart Township board suing trustee

CROWN POINT — A new lawsuit would make Hobart Township Thomas Silich pay the towing fees he incurred when police arrested him on suspicion of impaired driving.

Hobart attorney Michael Deppe amended his suit against Silich this week to correct errors in his original claim he filed last week against the Hobart Township politician.

Now it states the three-member Hobart Township Board, which oversees township government’s spending, is seeking $500 from Silich to compensate taxpayers for the cost of towing and impounding the township’s Ford F-150 passenger truck, which Silich was driving during his July 20 arrest.

Deppe’s initial suit had incorrectly stated the office of Hobart Township Trustee was suing Silich.

Deppe said the error was caused by a miscommunication between himself and a member of his staff, assisting him in drawing up the paperwork for the suit.

Lake Station police stopped Silich on suspicion of operating the truck while intoxicated, speeding and unsafe lane movement and failing to signal a turn.

Police said the arresting officer didn’t smell alcohol on Silich’s breath, but Silich failed a sobriety test of his eye and leg dexterity.