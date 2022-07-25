News cameras soon may be allowed in Indiana courtrooms

The longstanding prohibition on news outlets broadcasting Indiana court hearings soon may come to an end.

The Indiana Supreme Court recently announced it's considering lifting its near-total ban on cameras in the courtroom in favor of allowing each local judge to decide whether to permit the news media to air court proceedings live and/or record them for later use.

Under the high court's proposed rule, a judge could authorize the broadcasting, televising, recording or photographing of court proceedings by recognized media outlets, so long as broadcasting is restricted to non-confidential hearings and the means of recording do not distract participants or impair the dignity of the proceedings.

A judge who allows broadcasting would retain the discretion to limit, interrupt or halt the coverage at any time if the judge deems the interruption or stoppage appropriate.

All judges also would be required to prohibit any broadcast of minors, juvenile matters, sex offense victims, jurors, witnesses whose safety is at risk, attorney-client communications, bench conferences and materials on counsel tables and the judicial bench.

Currently, broadcasting anything from a courtroom, other than ceremonial matters, requires the consent of the Indiana Supreme Court, which has routinely webcast its oral arguments and other courtroom proceedings for years, along with the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Ten years ago, The Times received permission from the Supreme Court to webcast select Lake County court hearings as part of an 18-month pilot program examining the promises and pitfalls of new courtroom technology.

If the rule is adopted, any local judge could decide on a case-by-case basis whether to allow broadcasting and may require advance notice from media organizations seeking to bring cameras into the courtroom.

Trial participants and audience members still would not be permitted to record court proceedings with a camera, phone or other electronic devices, according to the rule.

Hoosiers are invited to comment on the cameras in the courtroom rule by mailing their opinions on the proposal before Aug. 1 to: Office of Judicial Administration, Indiana Office of Court Services, 251 N. Illinois St., Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Feedback also may be submitted electronically by searching "rules July 2022" at the courts.in.gov website and following the links to the online comment form.