 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newton County Sheriff’s Office announces major drug arrest
alert urgent

Newton County Sheriff’s Office announces major drug arrest

Police stock
Times file photo

A Newton County Sheriff’s deputy, with an assist from a K-9 colleague, apprehended a man and woman allegedly in possession of an array of illegal narcotics after a traffic stop last week.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said a trooper pulled over a white Chevrolet Suburban northwest of Goodland around 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 because of a license plate violation. The driver did not exit the vehicle when the deputy asked and “forcefully resisted” when the deputy tried to restrain him, police said.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

When a K-9 unit arrived on the scene, the dog alerted to an “odor of narcotics” in the vehicle, police said, triggering a search. Inside the vehicle, deputies allegedly found more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of marijuana, an unknown amount of what is suspected to be LSD, drug paraphernalia and “products associated in dealing illegal drugs.”

Police said some of the narcotics were packaged in a way that suggested the drugs were going to be sold.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Donald Wilken, of Goodland, and a passenger, 32-year-old Amie Anderson, of Beaverville, Illinois, were both arrested.

Wilken and Anderson are being held on suspicion of numerous drug offenses, including dealing methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. Wilken is also suspected of resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license.

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oregon mandates masks indoors amid coronavirus surge

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts