Newton County Sheriff’s Office announces major drug arrest

A Newton County Sheriff’s deputy, with an assist from a K-9 colleague, apprehended a man and woman allegedly in possession of an array of illegal narcotics after a traffic stop last week.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said a trooper pulled over a white Chevrolet Suburban northwest of Goodland around 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 because of a license plate violation. The driver did not exit the vehicle when the deputy asked and “forcefully resisted” when the deputy tried to restrain him, police said.

When a K-9 unit arrived on the scene, the dog alerted to an “odor of narcotics” in the vehicle, police said, triggering a search. Inside the vehicle, deputies allegedly found more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of marijuana, an unknown amount of what is suspected to be LSD, drug paraphernalia and “products associated in dealing illegal drugs.”

Police said some of the narcotics were packaged in a way that suggested the drugs were going to be sold.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Donald Wilken, of Goodland, and a passenger, 32-year-old Amie Anderson, of Beaverville, Illinois, were both arrested.