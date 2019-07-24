{{featured_button_text}}
Newton County welcomes two sheriff's deputies

Newton County Deputy Brandon Schreiber, left, poses for a photo with Sheriff Thomas VanVleet, center, and Deputy Wesley Cook. Schreiber and Cook were sworn in as deputies July 19.

 Provided by Newton County Sheriff's Office

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff's Office welcomed two deputies to its ranks Friday.

Deputy Brandon Schreiber, of Lincoln Township, has been a reserve with the county agency for two and a half years, already completing a majority of his field training so far, Capt. Shannon Cothran said.

Deputy Wesley Cook, of Iroquois Township, worked as a volunteer firefighter and emergency responder with the Brook Fire Department for four years before joining the Sheriff's Office, Cothran said.

"We are pleased with what these men will bring to our agency and communities they will serve," Cothran said in a news release Monday. "They will continue with the field training program and evaluation process. I believe they will prove to be valuable assets.

"Please join us in wishing them a long and rewarding career."

