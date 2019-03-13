CHESTERTON — An Porter man faces a drug charge after making a failed attempt to pass off marijuana as a legal version of a CBD oil product, according to police.
Chad Duvall, 18, was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday after police stopped his vehicle along County Road 1050 North in the area of Elgin Street, according to a police report.
While the officer smelled burned marijuana in the vehicle and saw what he believed to be a burned marijuana cigarette, Duvall and others in the vehicle insisted all they had was a CBD product called Hampi that was legally purchased a gas station in town, police said. He said the product "only contained a small amount of THC."
The package identified the contents as CBD flower and said it was legal in all 50 states, but the officer said he flipped it over and found marijuana inside, according to the report.
A field test indicated the contents of the packaging was marijuana, and Duvall was arrested on a misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana.
