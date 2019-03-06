GARY — NIPSCO’s proposed rate hike would burden families struggling to make ends meet, residents said as they urged the City Council to champion opposition to the utility’s plan to raise customers' monthly bills.
Under the plan, industrial customers’ bills would be reduced by nearly 19 percent, whereas the average monthly bill for small businesses and residential customers would increase by 12 percent.
The changes would generate an additional $21.4 million in revenue, according to NIPSCO’s filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which must approve any rate increase. The average customer would see their bill increase by $11 per month, or about $132 per year.
According to NIPSCO, the rate increases are a component of a strategy that would revise the way the utility charges its largest customers, take NIPSCO out of coal-fired electricity generation and address infrastructure, environmental and federal tax policy issues.
Corey Hagelberg, 35, of Gary, told council members it’s unfair that NIPSCO’s five biggest industrial customers — BP, U.S. Steel, Arcelor Mittal, Praxair and NLMK Steel – are all getting a break while the utility shifts the burden to individual consumers.
After hearing from a handful of residents, along with volunteers representing Beyond Coal and the NAACP in an opposition campaign, the Gary City Council unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the hikes Tuesday night.
Gary Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt, with the 1st District, who co-sponsored the resolution, said the hike would be a “significant hardship” for Gary consumers.
Ron Matlock, a Gary landlord, said he’s personally experienced the effects high utility bills have on tenants. This will only make things worse, he said.
“They won’t be able to afford it anymore,” Matlock said.
Hagelberg and Ashley Williams, 28, of Michigan City, encouraged residents to sound off at an upcoming public hearing hosted by the IURC. The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Monday at Hammond High School, 5926 Calumet Ave.
Matlock said he and NAACP leaders flooded a similar IURC hearing years ago with hundreds of opponents to put a stop to proposed hikes at that time.
“Numbers make all the difference. I hope everybody will turn out to that because it’s very important,” he said.
Gary Council President Ron Brewer said he's against the hikes because "it's the right thing to do." He said renters can be kicked off apartment leases if NIPSCO turns off utilities for inability to pay for more than 30 days. Any rate hike could be detrimental, he said.
“I work in housing and I see people living in the dark, trying to make it and get their money back up and get their utilities turned back on. It’s a sad situation,” Brewer said.
The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, the state's advocate for utility customers, is recommending against the hike.
In written testimony supporting the increase, NIPSCO President Violet Sistovaris previously said the strategic rate shifts were prompted by an increase in energy options for industrial customers and a shift away from coal toward natural gas and renewable sources.