CROWN POINT — A Gary woman who was released from jail while awaiting trial on murder and attempted murder charges won't get any more freedom than she already has, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Tyiana C. Robinson, 21, had been seeking permission to travel to a paralyzed relative's home in the Region to help care for the relative and the relative's children.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell denied Robinson's request to modify the conditions of her release, despite argument from defense attorney Scott King that a GPS monitor could be used to record Robinson's location at all times.
Boswell ordered Robinson to remain on house arrest, with the previously granted privilege of traveling only to and from work. Robinson was released from the Lake County Jail in August as she awaits trial.
Robinson and her brother, Marcellus D. Robinson, 24, were charged in August 2016 in the Nov. 28, 2015, shooting death of Mynisha S. Brown, 24, and wounded Brown's sister as they sat in a vehicle in Gary.
Brown and her sister were in a car near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Kentucky Street in Gary, because the sister had arranged to fight a younger sister of Marcellus and Tyiana Robinson, court records say. The women were fighting over the man who fathered their children.
The siblings' trial was delayed last year after 28-year-old Pamela Hunter, who was expected to testify against Marcellus Robinson at trial, was killed in Gary. Hunter's 8-year-old daughter was wounded in the shooting April 17 in the 1400 block of East 35th Place in Gary.
Koonce noted Hunter's death during arguments Tuesday, but said she was not suggesting Tyiana Robinson was responsible for the killing.
Hunter's defense attorney, Jamise Perkins, said after the shooting she believed Hunter was killed because she was a witness in the Robinson case.
Boswell granted the state's motion last year to admit a transcript of Hunter's prior testimony about Brown's homicide at trial. Boswell previously granted King's motion that the siblings stand trial separately.
Marcellus Robinson's trial is set for May 6.
Tyiana Robinson's next court hearing also is scheduled for May 6.