{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A judge on Saturday denied a petition to let bail for a man charged with murder in a shooting that left one dead and wounded two others in July 2018.

Richard Burgess, 22, of Gary, is being held without bond in connection with the homicide of Jessie Brown, 29, on July 3, 2018, in the 3400 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

A woman and man who lived with Brown were wounded in the shooting, according to court records.

Police found a grisly scene when they arrived at the home on Pierce Street.

Shell casings were found on both floors of the home, along with a pool of blood and bloody handprints on the walls, court records say.

A wounded man was found outside the home, and police found a wounded woman and dead man after breaking down a door to a downstairs bedroom after they heard the woman calling for help, records say.

Burgess' attorney, Susan Severtson, wrote in court filings the wounded woman was the only eyewitness in the case and initially told police she didn't see the shooter. Several witnesses also initially told police they thought there were two shooters, records show.

Murder defendants typically are not afforded bail, unless a judge determines the evidence against them is not strong.

Evidence for Burgess's petition to let bail was presented during hearings July 29, Sept. 13 and Sept. 27.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams wrote in legal filings the wounded woman later identified Burgess as the shooter "with 100% certainty."

The woman testified that she knew Burgess through Brown. She said a man in a blue hoodie with a bandanna over his face walked into a room as she and Brown were watching television and opened fire, records show.

The shooter began to leave after Brown fell off the bed onto the floor, but Brown began to moan, she testified. 

The woman was able to see Burgess's face when he turned around and shot Brown again, records allege. Burgess also shot the woman two more times, after he realized she was playing dead, she testified.

A firearms examiner with the Lake County Sheriff's Department testified the gun used to wound the woman also fired a bullet 

A sheriff's detective executed a search warrant for Burgess's Facebook account, which revealed several statements where Burgess indicated he was running from the police and expresses concern about being "caught," records say.

Burgess's next court hearing is set for Dec. 19.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags