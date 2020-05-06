No bail for man charged with murder in Munster doctor's disappearance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A court declined to grant bail Tuesday for a former Munster man charged with murdering her mother, whose body has never been found.

Paul M. Fontaine, 46, also known as Paresh Paul, is being held without bail on a charge alleging he killed his mother, Dr. Promila Mehta-Paul, in March 2011 following disagreements between the two while they were living together in her Munster home.

Fontaine's attorney, Michael Lambert, wrote in court filings the state lacked evidence to prove Mehta-Paul was murdered.

Testimony during bail hearings Dec. 20 and Jan 28 showed Mehta-Paul was seen lying naked and unresponsive in a bathtub at a neighbor's home in March 2011. A witness said he regretted not calling 911, but didn't at that time because Fontaine told him it wasn't necessary.

"The minute evidence collected does not indicate anything except that she was there and perhaps injured herself upon hitting the floor," Lambert wrote.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz wrote the recovery of Mehta-Paul's remains was not necessary for the court to find sufficient evidence to deny Fontaine's petition for bail.