No bail for man charged with murder in Munster doctor's disappearance

CROWN POINT — A court declined to grant bail Tuesday for a former Munster man charged with murdering her mother, whose body has never been found.
Paul M. Fontaine, 46, also known as Paresh Paul, is being held without bail on a charge alleging he killed his mother, Dr. Promila Mehta-Paul, in March 2011 following disagreements between the two while they were living together in her Munster home.
Fontaine's attorney, Michael Lambert, wrote in court filings the state lacked evidence to prove Mehta-Paul was murdered.
Testimony during bail hearings Dec. 20 and Jan 28 showed Mehta-Paul was seen lying naked and unresponsive in a bathtub at a neighbor's home in March 2011. A witness said he regretted not calling 911, but didn't at that time because Fontaine told him it wasn't necessary.
"The minute evidence collected does not indicate anything except that she was there and perhaps injured herself upon hitting the floor," Lambert wrote.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz wrote the recovery of Mehta-Paul's remains was not necessary for the court to find sufficient evidence to deny Fontaine's petition for bail.
"There is overwhelming evidence that Fontaine lied at every turn regarding the whereabouts of his mother," she wrote. "Furthermore, Fontaine knew that Dr. Mehta-Paul was not returning when he threw away her belongings and filed for guardianship the estate. Fontaine knew Dr. Mehta-Paul was dead because he murdered her."
Fontaine lived with his mother in the 9800 block of Twin Creek Boulevard in Munster, but he did not report her missing, records show.
Munster police found both Mehta-Paul was missing March 24, 2011, when they went to her home at the request of her colleague, according to court records.
Fontaine was arrested March 26, 2011, as he tried to enter the United States from the border crossing in San Ysidro, California. He briefly spoke with Munster police, before requesting an attorney, records show.
Fontaine initially claimed he took his mother to a bus stop in Highland, because she was traveling to India for a family emergency. Investigators were unable to corroborate his story, records allege.
Jatkiewicz wrote Fontaine would be a flight risk if he were granted bond, because he was arrested at a border crossing and has ties to Nevada and California.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas declined to grant bail at the recommendation of Magistrate Natalie Bokota, who presided over the bail hearings.
Brian Christopher Taylor
Brian William Ferry
Darius Earl Pickett
Jose Angel Colon
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Lawrence Howard Fentress III
Scott A. Williams
Victor David Rivera Jr.
Alaina R. Laskarin
Darryl Dewayne Walton
David Edwin Steadman
Marshawn Dante Martin
Rachel Lauren Peabody
Rance Gamal Mitchell
Ronnie Lawrence Jackson III
Roosevelt Bennett
Andrea Vicki Dean
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Jade Ashlee Szypyrka
Jeffrey Wardale Davis
Kali Joy Branchcomb
Oleg V. Fedosov
Robert Charles Hinshaw
Andre J.M. Jackson
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris
Jordan Tyler Wheeler
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Arturo Gomez
Dhirenkumar J. Shah
Eric Anthony Dearing
Kenneth C. Miller
Lindsay Jordan Boston
Manuel M Razo Jr.
Mark Anthony McClom
Marty Allen Sowles
Niemah Christopher Crews
Steven McGruder
Jill Denise Deluna
Lawrence Charles Green
Kristalynn Marie Kallay
Ronald Glenn Kelley III
Hannah Olivia Kinnett
Amber Rose Kowal
Dorian Geovanni Lampton-Funches
Keith L Naide
Latanya Renee Snelling
Stephanie Denise Sturgell
Rory Alphonzo Walker
Steven Robert Webber
Shaquille L. Hughes
Brett Anthony Lewandowski
Cierra Angelique Biffle
David E. Clary
Duane Anthony Quinn
Grant Michael Shaughnessy
Robert A. Racich
Shaquille Lamarr Hughes
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.