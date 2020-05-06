You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No bail for man charged with murder in Munster doctor's disappearance
alert urgent

No bail for man charged with murder in Munster doctor's disappearance

{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Monet Fontaine

Paul M. Fontaine

 Provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office

CROWN POINT — A court declined to grant bail Tuesday for a former Munster man charged with murdering her mother, whose body has never been found.

Paul M. Fontaine, 46, also known as Paresh Paul, is being held without bail on a charge alleging he killed his mother, Dr. Promila Mehta-Paul, in March 2011 following disagreements between the two while they were living together in her Munster home.

Fontaine's attorney, Michael Lambert, wrote in court filings the state lacked evidence to prove Mehta-Paul was murdered.

Testimony during bail hearings Dec. 20 and Jan 28 showed Mehta-Paul was seen lying naked and unresponsive in a bathtub at a neighbor's home in March 2011. A witness said he regretted not calling 911, but didn't at that time because Fontaine told him it wasn't necessary.

"The minute evidence collected does not indicate anything except that she was there and perhaps injured herself upon hitting the floor," Lambert wrote.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz wrote the recovery of Mehta-Paul's remains was not necessary for the court to find sufficient evidence to deny Fontaine's petition for bail. 

"There is overwhelming evidence that Fontaine lied at every turn regarding the whereabouts of his mother," she wrote. "Furthermore, Fontaine knew that Dr. Mehta-Paul was not returning when he threw away her belongings and filed for guardianship the estate. Fontaine knew Dr. Mehta-Paul was dead because he murdered her."

Fontaine lived with his mother in the 9800 block of Twin Creek Boulevard in Munster, but he did not report her missing, records show. 

Munster police found both Mehta-Paul was missing March 24, 2011, when they went to her home at the request of her colleague, according to court records.

Fontaine was arrested March 26, 2011, as he tried to enter the United States from the border crossing in San Ysidro, California. He briefly spoke with Munster police, before requesting an attorney, records show.

Fontaine initially claimed he took his mother to a bus stop in Highland, because she was traveling to India for a family emergency. Investigators were unable to corroborate his story, records allege.

Jatkiewicz wrote Fontaine would be a flight risk if he were granted bond, because he was arrested at a border crossing and has ties to Nevada and California.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas declined to grant bail at the recommendation of Magistrate Natalie Bokota, who presided over the bail hearings.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts