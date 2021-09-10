No bail for woman charged with murder of Region sports figure

When McCormick returned to the scene and called 911, she was "extremely callous," Westberg wrote.

She coldly told Brankin to get up and asked, "Is this how we are going to end this?"

McCormick did not act in "sudden heat," because the only time Brankin was heard arguing with her was when she refused to give his phone back, Westberg wrote. His phone was later recovered from McCormick's SUV.

"The defendant knew what she was doing and what could happen when she intentionally used her vehicle as a deadly weapon and struck Thomas Brankin," Westberg wrote. "There is no mitigation for her conduct."

McCormick's attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, wrote police testified McCormick appeared "upset," "distraught" and concerned about Brankin's well-being when they arrived.

A Highland police report indicated a witness saw the front bumper quarter panel of McCormick's SUV hit Brankin, but that witness testified during bail hearings he saw Brankin "slam his hands on the hood of the car while standing in the area of the driver's side door."

That witness admitted on the stand he did not witness Brankin being hit, the defense attorneys wrote.