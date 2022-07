No bail reduction for man charged in fatal OWI crash

CROWN POINT — A judge refused to reduce bail Friday for a man accused of driving with cocaine in his system last year when he caused a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl.

William L. Cromwell, 48, of Cincinnati, was seeking to have his bail reduced from $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash to $25,000 surety or $2,500 cash.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez denied Cromwell's request after Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter said Cromwell was arrested earlier this year after authorities found him hiding in a home that belonged to his girlfriend, a former Cincinnati councilwoman.

Cromwell made his first court appearance in Lake County in February, following his extradition from Ohio.

Cromwell's girlfriend, Yumorria Laketa Cole, was indicted on obstruction of justice charges, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Cromwell's defense attorney, Roseann Ivanovich, said the former councilwoman is the mother of Cromwell's child and her charges were dismissed.

Altpeter said the situation showed Cromwell could be a flight risk.

Vasquez said it was "troublesome" that Cromwell might have known about his warrant but was unwilling to return to Indiana.

According to charging documents, Cromwell had cocaine in his system and a suspended driver's license when he crashed into a car July 27, 2020, on northbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point.

Sage Albert, 14, of Union, Ohio, a passenger in a Honda Fit that had become disabled after hitting a deer, was killed in the crash.

At Altpeter's request, the judge scheduled Cromwell's trial for the week of Oct. 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.