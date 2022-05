No bond for man accused of raping woman while facing previous attempted murder charges

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge ordered a man held without bail Tuesday ahead of a hearing on a special prosecutor's request to revoke his bond in several previous cases because of new rape allegations.

Darion R. Carter, 47, of East Chicago, pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, criminal confinement, battery and intimidation linked to an alleged attack on a woman April 21 in an alley in the 3900 block of Grand Boulevard in East Chicago.

The alleged rape occurred weeks after Carter posted a $10,000 cash bond Feb. 14 in an attempted murder case filed in 2021.

In that case, he's accused of holding a woman against her will for 12 hours, stabbing her with knives and a screwdriver, hitting her in the head with a 5-pound dumbbell and strangling her until she fell unconscious in September 2021 inside an apartment in the 3700 block of Fir Street in East Chicago.

Carter pleaded not guilty in the 2021 case to nine felonies, including attempted murder, criminal confinement and aggravated battery.

Special Prosecutor Armando Salinas asked Judge Natalie Bokota to schedule a hearing on his petition to revoke Carter's bond.

Carter's lawyer, Kerry Connor, said Carter intended to hire a private attorney.

Carter likely would not be able to post another significant bond in the new rape case, and any questions about bond should be addressed by his new attorney, Connor said.

Bokota scheduled a bond review hearing for May 24.

Carter previously pleaded guilty in 2018 to intimidation and strangulation, both level 6 felonies, in connection with allegations he kidnapped and raped a woman in 2017 in East Chicago.

In 2013, Carter was charged in two separate sexual assault cases. After more than a year of litigation, Carter accepted a plea agreement that allowed him to admit to one count of criminal confinement.

