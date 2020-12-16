 Skip to main content
No bond for man charged with murdering girlfriend, her yet-to-be born child in 2015
Derron Fuller

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court recently denied a man's petition for bail on a charge alleging he murdered his pregnant girlfriend, whose body has never been found.

Derron Fuller, 25, is accused of killing Rochelle Thomas Stubblefield, 20, on Nov. 10, 2015, after she left Calumet College in Hammond.

At the time of her disappearance, her family said she already had named her yet-to-be-born son Amir Dashaun Thomas Stubblefield and was studying criminal justice with hopes of becoming a police officer.

Fuller, who was serving in the U.S. Army, was arrested in July at Fort Knox in Kentucky and was extradited to Lake County to face charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder — one alleging he killed Stubblefield and the other involving the fetus — and one count of obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony.

Murder defendants typically are not granted bond, unless the court determines the evidence of murder is not strong.

In court filings, defense attorney Scott King wrote the state failed to show Fuller, not someone else, committed murder or even that a homicide took place.

The Lake County prosecutor's office filed charges against Fuller this year after granting immunity to another former girlfriend of Fuller's.

The woman told detectives she picked up Fuller in November 2015 and saw him throw an ID with Stubblefield's name on it and other items out a car window, court records state. Police later found some of those items.

The woman testified Fuller stayed the night with her and told her he killed Stubblefield by choking her, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz wrote in court filings.

Stubblefield was last seen by friends at Calumet College the night of Nov. 10, 2015, and reported missing by her mother Nov. 12, 2015.

Another witness testified that when asked about Stubblefield's whereabouts, Fuller claimed she moved to Atlanta, records state.

Two other witnesses came forward in November 2015 and claimed Fuller had told one of them he killed Stubblefield, records state.

It's not necessary for Stubblefield's body to be found to prove she was murdered, Jatkiewicz wrote.

A jury could consider Fuller's statement about Stubblefield moving to Atlanta as evidence of guilt, because it was an "attempt to conceal his participation in a crime," she wrote.

King wrote investigators have repeatedly searched for Stubblefield's body, but only her personal items were found.

The state did not present enough evidence at hearings Oct. 26 and 30 to show a murder occurred, King wrote.

King argued Fuller's relationship with the state's key witness "did not end well." Even without any evidence of bias the witness' testimony was not sufficient to deny Fuller bond, he said.

Magistrate Natalie Bokota presided over Fuller's hearings and recommended his request for bail be denied. Judge Samuel Cappas signed off on the recommendation Dec. 11.

