No bond for man charged with murdering girlfriend, her yet-to-be born child in 2015

The woman told detectives she picked up Fuller in November 2015 and saw him throw an ID with Stubblefield's name on it and other items out a car window, court records state. Police later found some of those items.

The woman testified Fuller stayed the night with her and told her he killed Stubblefield by choking her, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz wrote in court filings.

Stubblefield was last seen by friends at Calumet College the night of Nov. 10, 2015, and reported missing by her mother Nov. 12, 2015.

Another witness testified that when asked about Stubblefield's whereabouts, Fuller claimed she moved to Atlanta, records state.

Two other witnesses came forward in November 2015 and claimed Fuller had told one of them he killed Stubblefield, records state.

It's not necessary for Stubblefield's body to be found to prove she was murdered, Jatkiewicz wrote.

A jury could consider Fuller's statement about Stubblefield moving to Atlanta as evidence of guilt, because it was an "attempt to conceal his participation in a crime," she wrote.

King wrote investigators have repeatedly searched for Stubblefield's body, but only her personal items were found.