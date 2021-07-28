No bond for Porter County woman accused of molesting disabled relative, records show

The girl, who is younger than 14, told police that Kniola provided her with alcohol and the stimulant prescription drug Adderall during a family gathering May 22 at a Hebron home, charges state.

Kniola is then accused of starting to rub the girl's leg and then progressing on to sexual acts, which the girl said shocked her, charges state.

Kniola took about five partially nude photographs of the girl and texted them to Kniola's boyfriend, who later reported it to police, charges say.

A younger child relative, who referred to Kniola as being a counselor, described Kniola as "acting really strange," and heard Kniola tell the alleged victim that "my boyfriend is going to love you," police said.

In text messages to her boyfriend, Kniola said how "mature" the girl looked and how the girl was following her around the party "like a puppy" and being "flirty," police said.

Police said they went to Kniola's home to conduct a search and found her with her husband and child. Police took a DNA sample from Kniola and she told them she changed phones because of a breakup with her boyfriend. She then said she no longer wanted to speak to police.

