No bond in Valpo strangulation case; accused spoke incoherently during hearing
VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man, accused of strangling his roommate, who later died, spoke incoherently at times during his initial hearing Monday morning and wore jail garb designed to prevent him from harming himself or others.

Michael Bachar, 43, had pleas of not guilty entered on his behalf to felony counts of aggravated battery and strangulation during the hearing conducted via videoconferencing between the jail and courthouse.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer told Bachar he is being held without bond and that his case was being transferred to Porter Circuit Court, where an earlier auto theft and criminal mischief case is pending.

A June 8 status hearing is scheduled for Bachar before Judge Mary DeBoer and attorney status will be discussed.

Bachar is accused of strangling George Batey, 60, of Valparaiso, who later died of asphyxiation, officials have said.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide, and Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann has said his office will be consulting with Valparaiso police to determine if additional charges will be filed as a result of Batey's death.

Bachar, who had been living with Batey in the 700 block of Center Street in Valparaiso, said Batey punched him and he defended himself by grabbing Batey by the throat "while telling (Batey) to stop and apologize," according to charging documents.

Bachar said Batey "had some sort of Satan in him" and Batey "wasn't going to stop until he (Bachar) made him stop," police said.

Bachar reportedly told police he did not really care if Batey died, but that that was not his intention, charges state.

Officers were called out to the scene on Center Street at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall has said.

Batey was treated at the scene by officials from the city fire department and then was taken to the hospital, Hall said.

