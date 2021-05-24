No bond in Valpo strangulation case; accused spoke incoherently during hearing

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man, accused of strangling his roommate, who later died, spoke incoherently at times during his initial hearing Monday morning and wore jail garb designed to prevent him from harming himself or others.

Michael Bachar, 43, had pleas of not guilty entered on his behalf to felony counts of aggravated battery and strangulation during the hearing conducted via videoconferencing between the jail and courthouse.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer told Bachar he is being held without bond and that his case was being transferred to Porter Circuit Court, where an earlier auto theft and criminal mischief case is pending.

A June 8 status hearing is scheduled for Bachar before Judge Mary DeBoer and attorney status will be discussed.

Bachar is accused of strangling George Batey, 60, of Valparaiso, who later died of asphyxiation, officials have said.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide, and Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann has said his office will be consulting with Valparaiso police to determine if additional charges will be filed as a result of Batey's death.