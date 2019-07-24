CROWN POINT — A judge denied a request Wednesday to reduce bail for a man accused of killing a Gary man and shooting a pregnant woman in the head.
Donjulian Hobson, 22, of Gary, recently was granted a bail of $135,000 surety or $13,500 cash on charges of murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Hobson was on parole for robbery at the time of his arrest.
Hobson is accused of killing Antonio Adams, 23, by shooting him twice in the head July 14, 2018, and then turning the gun on Adams' girlfriend. The woman survived a gunshot wound to the back of her head and later gave birth to the child she was carrying at the time.
The woman testified during a court hearing earlier this month she would fear for the safety of herself and her child if Hobson were released from jail on bond.
Defendants held on murder charges typically are not granted bail, unless the court determines the presumption of guilt is not strong.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas set Hobson's bail at $135,000 surety or $13,500 cash in June. The bail amount reflects all three charges against Hobson.
Defense attorney Robert Varga said at a previous hearing that Hobson's family was unable to post a $13,500 cash bond. Hobson was seeking a bond reduction on the attempted murder and firearm charges.
Adams' mother clapped after Cappas said he would not reduce Hobson's bond. A bailiff later warned her against any further reaction.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez said the state recently obtained Hobson's DNA and was awaiting results from a state lab.
The lab will analyze items from the crime scene, and the state also is seeking to establish whether Adams or Hobson fathered the woman's child, she said.
"That would go to motive," Gonzalez said.
According to court records, the woman told police she had known Hobson since they were children and Hobson sometimes stayed at the apartment she shared with Adams.
Cappas said he might reconsider his decision on bond after DNA results are known.
Outside of the courtroom, Latricia Adams, Antonio Adams' mother, said Hobson shouldn't have been granted bond at all, but she was happy there would be no reduction.
"I'm just trusting God that my baby gets justice," she said.
She supports the state's paternity testing, though she already had a DNA test done and does not believe the baby was fathered by her son, she said.
After her son's death, Latricia Adams initially believed the baby was her grandchild.
"I thought I saw my child's smile in that baby," she said.
She's waiting to see if the state's testing confirms the results of her earlier test.
"I'm all for peace of mind," she said.