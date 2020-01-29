No bond reduction for man accused of raping woman during home invasion

Lietz, Asbury and Barboza were taken into custody outside the home. Police found Costello hiding underneath blankets in the basement, court records say.

Varga didn't dispute the seriousness of the crimes of which Asbury is accused, but said his client is entitled to a reasonable bond.

Asbury's parents live paycheck to paycheck and have not been able to post his bond since his arrest in July 2018, Varga said.

Asbury's father, Stephon Asbury, of Hammond, said he currently has about $1,000 that he could post on behalf of his son.

Wardrip said Asbury has failed to appear multiple times in previous cases and the seriousness of the crimes of which he's now accused make him a danger to the community.

Because of the ongoing plea negotiations, Asbury knows he's facing a significant prison sentence and would be a flight risk if released from jail, Wardrip said.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas said he had seen video of the alleged crimes during proceedings in a co-defendant's case and found the photos submitted Wednesday to be disturbing.

The judge agreed the amount of prison time Asbury is facing could make him a flight risk.