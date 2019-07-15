CROWN POINT — A judge pro tempore denied a request to reduce bond Monday for a man facing charges alleging he threw his 7-month-old son 10 feet into the air "like a rag doll" and did not try to prevent the child from hitting the ground.
Quitman T. Triplett-Hudson, 32, of Gary, was being held on a bond of $20,000 cash or $200,000 surety on charges of attempted murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Witnesses told police Triplett-Hudson tossed his son into the air and allowed the child to hit the ground head first, and tried to choke the baby March 21 outside a gas station at 750 S. Lake St. in Gary's Miller section.
Hudson was arrested after a fight with witnesses and police. The child was treated for skull fractures and brain injuries, court records say.
Triplett-Hudson's family could post $4,000 cash and the defendant would be willing to submit to GPS monitoring, defense attorney Benjamen Murphy said.
A misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated was filed against Triplett-Hudson in Marion County in May, records show.
Triplett-Hudson missed a court date in the Marion County case, because he was incarcerated in Lake County on the charges involving his son, Murphy said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maryam Afshar objected to any reduction in Triplett-Hudson's bond, saying he was a flight risk. Afshar listed a number of criminal cases against Triplett-Hudson, including a 2007 conviction for robbery.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen Sullivan denied any further reduction in bail, citing Triplett-Hudson's out-of-state contacts and criminal history.
Triplett-Hudson is scheduled to stand trial the week of Aug. 19.