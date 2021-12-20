No charges against Porter County cop who shot man while serving molestation warrant

VALPARAISO — Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said he has determined that a county police officer was justified Nov. 3 in shooting and injuring a man while serving a warrant.
"Based upon my review of all of the information available to me I will not be pursuing any criminal charges against the officer," Germann said Monday in a prepared statement.
Germann said he came to conclusion after reviewing the investigation carried out by Indiana State Police and body camera footage of the shooting.
Germann further said he will not be pursuing any additional charges against James Filby, 58, of Porter Township, on allegations of resisting law enforcement.
Filby was shot by Porter County Sheriff Patrolman Chris Winterhaler as police were serving a warrant on him based on allegations of molesting a young girl and sexually attacking her sister and mother in separate incidents, records show.
Filby allegedly met officers outside his home and produced a handgun, state police have said. Filby and the officer exchanged gunfire.
Filby was injured in the shooting and airlifted to a Chicago hospital, where he initially was listed in critical condition, police had said.
Winterhaler was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department. He has been with the agency for six years.
Filby, who was later released from the hospital, was arrested and released from jail on a $5,000 cash bond, faces felony counts of child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, two counts of attempted sexual battery and sexual battery, records show.