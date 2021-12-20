No charges against Porter County cop who shot man while serving molestation warrant

VALPARAISO — Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said he has determined that a county police officer was justified Nov. 3 in shooting and injuring a man while serving a warrant.

"Based upon my review of all of the information available to me I will not be pursuing any criminal charges against the officer," Germann said Monday in a prepared statement.

Germann said he came to conclusion after reviewing the investigation carried out by Indiana State Police and body camera footage of the shooting.

Germann further said he will not be pursuing any additional charges against James Filby, 58, of Porter Township, on allegations of resisting law enforcement.

Filby was shot by Porter County Sheriff Patrolman Chris Winterhaler as police were serving a warrant on him based on allegations of molesting a young girl and sexually attacking her sister and mother in separate incidents, records show.