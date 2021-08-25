No charges filed in fatal officer-involved shooting

No criminal charges have been filed after a man was shot in South Haven by a police officer in May.

The Porter County Prosecutor's Office declined to file charges after police killed 30-year-old Alexander Tuzinski. Tuzinski suffered single a gunshot wound and later died at Northwest Health-Porter hospital, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

The Porter County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

A Porter County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on paid leave after the fatal encounter, as is customary because of police department protocols while an investigation takes place. The officer has since returned to duty.

The shooting took place on May 1 in the 700 block of Long Run Road in South Haven in unincorporated Porter County.

Porter County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at about 6 p.m. that night. They were not able to contact the man who lived there for several hours.

Officers then entered the house, found a man in the bedroom armed with a handgun and fatally shot him, according to an Indiana State Police press release.