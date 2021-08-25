 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No charges filed in fatal officer-involved shooting
alert urgent

No charges filed in fatal officer-involved shooting

No charges filed after police officer fatally shot man

Porter County Sheriff's Department is shown.

 Times file

No criminal charges have been filed after a man was shot in South Haven by a police officer in May.

The Porter County Prosecutor's Office declined to file charges after police killed 30-year-old Alexander Tuzinski. Tuzinski suffered single a gunshot wound and later died at Northwest Health-Porter hospital, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The Porter County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

A Porter County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on paid leave after the fatal encounter, as is customary because of police department protocols while an investigation takes place. The officer has since returned to duty.

The shooting took place on May 1 in the 700 block of Long Run Road in South Haven in unincorporated Porter County.

Porter County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at about 6 p.m. that night. They were not able to contact the man who lived there for several hours.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Officers then entered the house, found a man in the bedroom armed with a handgun and fatally shot him, according to an Indiana State Police press release.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office asked the Indiana State Police to investigate the shooting. The Porter County prosecutor declined to take any further action after reviewing the information about the case Indiana State Police investigators gathered and presented.

"I have reviewed with the Indiana State Police all of their reports and all of the body camera footage from all of the officers," Prosecutor Gary Germann said. "I have determined the shooting death of Mr. Tuzinski was justified as tragic as it was."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts