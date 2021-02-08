No charges in alleged sexual assault at Porter Beach

PORTER — Prosecutors have declined to file charges against two Illinois men in an alleged sexual assault July 4 on a 15-year-old Chesterton girl at Porter Beach.

"Without question we take the allegations in all of the cases referred to us seriously. However, after consulting with the investigators and a careful review of the facts presented to us thus far, we do not believe if the case were to be presented to a jury we would be successful," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Monday morning.

"We recognize our responsibility to be impartial to all parties involved in a case like this," he said. "We are comfortable in exercising our discretion not to pursue a criminal prosecution."

Indiana Dunes National Park Chief Ranger Rich Eshenaur said alcohol was a "contributing factor that led to the actions that day."

"Special Agents of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch completed their investigation and forwarded the findings to the Porter County prosecutor's office for possible charges against two 18-year-old males out of Chicago Heights," Eshenaur said.