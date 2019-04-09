VALPARAISO — A Lake Station man acted in self-defense last month when he fatally shot a Portage man, who had stabbed him in the back during a dispute over money, according to Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann.
Germann announced Tuesday morning no criminal charges will be filed in the case.
Germann said the determination was made after "a complete, thorough and professional investigation" by the Portage Police Department.
The shooter, whom The Times is not identifying because no charges are being filed, "suffered a potentially fatal stab wound," Germann said. "In the absence of prompt medical attention, the second party may have themselves died because of the severity of the stab wound."
The incident occurred March 17 in the 2500 block of Dombey Road, police said at the time.
The deceased, who was identified as Jamie Vincent, 35, was found by police about 8 p.m. lying at the front edge of the driveway at his home, Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said at the time.
Vincent's 15-year-old son, who was shot in the right hand during the incident, was treated for his injuries and released, police said. The boy required an operation for his injury.
Williams said the Lake Station man went to Vincent's house that Sunday night at Vincent's request "to settle up on an outstanding monetary debt." The two had been related through marriage at one time, police said.
A fight ensued, during which time Vincent stabbed the other man, who shot him in return, Williams said.
Vincent's son "caught a stray round to his right hand," police said.
Vincent died at the scene, Williams said.
The injured Lake Station man was standing outside his truck at the residence when police arrived. He underwent surgery that same night, police said.
