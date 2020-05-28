No death penalty sought in Porter County double slaying

The Indiana State Police lab later found Silva's DNA on the CZ9's grip, trigger and slide, according to court documents. The weapon was later determined to belong to Kerner's grandfather, records show.

Silva reportedly told another person that after leaving school that day with Kerner, Kerner was playing the song "Last Memory" and that Kerner told him, "This is going to be that kid's last memory," according to charging documents.

Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal in the garage of Kerner's grandparents' home, according to the records.

"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to the records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."

Lanham, who accompanied Grill, was shown Grill's body and told by Kerner that she could leave but would be killed if she told anyone, police said.

"Kerner advised that when she turned to leave the garage, Kerner shot her in the head, killing her," according to charging documents. Police said a 9mm handgun and two magazines were missing from the home.