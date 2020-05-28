No death penalty sought in Porter County double slaying

VALPARAISO — Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann told the court Thursday morning he will not be seeking either the death penalty or life without parole against a second 19-year-old man charged with last year's double slayings of a pair of youths from Lake County.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford inquired about the options during the initial hearing for John Silva II of Hamlet, which was conducted via a teleconferencing system from the Porter County Jail.
Silva wore a protective face mask during the short hearing and was represented in the courtroom by defense attorney Ken Elwood.
The judge told Silva he is charged with two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery. Each count carries a potential prion term of 45 to 65 years behind bars.
Silva asked no questions during the hearing, but Elwood said he intends to file pretrial motions.
Not guilty pleas were entered on Silva's behalf and a status hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3, followed by a pre-trial hearing Aug. 31.
Silva and co-defendant Connor Kerner, who has been held without bond at the same jail since March 2, 2019, are charged with the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Kerner told fellow Valparaiso High School classmate Silva that he intended to carry out a robbery on the day in question and wanted Silva to kill the targets, according to the charges against Silva released this week.
Kerner then played a song with the words "the end" as they drove to the alleged murder scene, and after the music stopped, told Silva, "This is going to be their end," the document reads.
Silva was booked into the county jail Saturday.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to leaving high school with Kerner on Feb. 25, 2019, and traveling together to Kerner's grandparents' home in Boone Township.
Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents.
Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said.
When he entered the home's garage, Silva said he saw Lanham lying motionless face down and Grill lying face down but alive and making noises, according to charging documents. While wiping up blood with towels provided by Kerner, Silva said he saw Kerner "grab a wrench and his back swing prior to striking Thomas."
Kerner handed Silva the gun on a towel and he placed it in a trash bag with the bloody towels, police said. Silva said he saw Kerner with a second firearm — a CZ9 handgun — but never saw it before and did not touch it.
The Indiana State Police lab later found Silva's DNA on the CZ9's grip, trigger and slide, according to court documents. The weapon was later determined to belong to Kerner's grandfather, records show.
Silva reportedly told another person that after leaving school that day with Kerner, Kerner was playing the song "Last Memory" and that Kerner told him, "This is going to be that kid's last memory," according to charging documents.
Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal in the garage of Kerner's grandparents' home, according to the records.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to the records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Lanham, who accompanied Grill, was shown Grill's body and told by Kerner that she could leave but would be killed if she told anyone, police said.
"Kerner advised that when she turned to leave the garage, Kerner shot her in the head, killing her," according to charging documents. Police said a 9mm handgun and two magazines were missing from the home.
Kerner is alleged to have loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids and setting the vehicle on fire, authorities said.
Kerner, who is now 19, has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder and felony counts of intimidation and arson.
Kerner is seeking to have his case moved out of Porter County, arguing he cannot receive a fair trial because of publicity and public outrage. A hearing on that request is scheduled for Wednesday.
