No decision yet on whether double murder defendant is returned to jail

CROWN POINT — A defendant in a double murder case received a new trial date Friday and is no longer seeking permission to leave his Hammond home to seek medical care.
Darren "Duke" Taylor Jr., 40, will remain on house arrest — for now — as attorneys prepare written arguments on whether he should be returned to the Lake County Jail while awaiting trial.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Michael Pagano scheduled a pretrial hearing for May 1 and set Taylor's trial to begin May 4.
The new trial date was necessary because the Indiana Supreme Court approved the suspension of all jury trials in Lake County until at least May 4. Taylor's previous trial date was April 6.
Pagano denied Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maryam Afshar-Stewart's request to require Taylor to pay for the GPS monitor he's required to wear while on house arrest.
Afshar-Stewart said Taylor has hired two private attorneys, and Lake County taxpayers should not be required to bear the cost of monitoring him.
Taylor's attorney, John Cantrell, said Taylor was incarcerated for about a year before his release on his own recognizance March 6 and has limited funds. Attorney Michael A. Campbell also appeared on Taylor's behalf Friday.
Cantrell said Friday that Taylor had received needed medications with help from the state and no longer was requesting to leave his parents' home in the 6200 block of Madison Avenue to see a doctor.
Pagano said he would be willing to reconsider Afshar-Stewart's request on who pays for monitoring as part of written arguments on the state's motion to return Taylor to jail.
Pagano granted Cantrell's request March 6 to release Taylor under Indiana Criminal Rule 4A, which requires prosecutors to bring a defendant to trial within 180 days if he is in custody. Prosecutors said in court filings Taylor should not have been released, because they haven't exhausted the time under the rule.
Taylor is accused of killing 35-year-old Temia Haywood and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.
Haywood once dated Taylor's father, but had been attempted to pull away from the elder Taylor before her homicide, court records state. Haywood's family member said this week Taylor's criminal history shows he's a danger to the community, and she fear he will attempt to flee before his trial.
A Lake County sheriff's officer followed Taylor into the courtroom Friday. As Taylor walked out of the courtroom, the officer could be heard telling Taylor he would be following Taylor.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said in March they would honor Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter's request to put Taylor under 24/7 surveillance while he's on bond.
After the hearing, Cantrell said he anticipated filing a response by April 1 to the state's motion asking Pagano to reconsider his decision to release Taylor.
Deputy Prosecutors Afshar-Stewart and Patrick Grindlay will have until April 5 to reply, before Pagano issues a ruling.