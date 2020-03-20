No decision yet on whether double murder defendant is returned to jail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pagano said he would be willing to reconsider Afshar-Stewart's request on who pays for monitoring as part of written arguments on the state's motion to return Taylor to jail.

Pagano granted Cantrell's request March 6 to release Taylor under Indiana Criminal Rule 4A, which requires prosecutors to bring a defendant to trial within 180 days if he is in custody. Prosecutors said in court filings Taylor should not have been released, because they haven't exhausted the time under the rule.

Taylor is accused of killing 35-year-old Temia Haywood and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.

Haywood once dated Taylor's father, but had been attempted to pull away from the elder Taylor before her homicide, court records state. Haywood's family member said this week Taylor's criminal history shows he's a danger to the community, and she fear he will attempt to flee before his trial.

A Lake County sheriff's officer followed Taylor into the courtroom Friday. As Taylor walked out of the courtroom, the officer could be heard telling Taylor he would be following Taylor.