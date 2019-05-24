VALPARAISO — There will be no early release for a 35-year-old man serving a 45-year sentence for the 2002 beating death of his roommate with a hammer near Valparaiso.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper denied Chad Henry's request for a modified sentence, saying he has exceeded the number of petitions he is allowed without the support of prosecutors.
Prosecutors oppose his request.
When Henry was sentenced in 2004 after pleading guilty to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter, he needed the support of prosecutors if seeking a modified sentence beyond the first year, according to Harper's order.
The same conditions held for Henry when the law was modified in 2014, according to the judge.
Henry has filed four motions for modifications and each have been denied, Harper said.
Henry said in his motion he is a good candidate for a modified sentence because he has completed a number of educational programs while locked up.
The beating caved in the side of Verboom's head and fractured five of his ribs, a prosecutor said at the time. A pathologist determined the 50-year-old suffered a minimum of six blows to the upper left shoulder area and at least six others to the head, leaving wounds similar to those seen in car accidents.
Henry, who was 19 at the time and living with Verboom in the mobile home, later attempted to argue that he lashed out after Verboom grabbed him in a way he interpreted as a sexual advance.
This "gay panic" defense was challenged by evidence that Henry did not raise the charge when first questioned about the crime. Henry also testified in court that he did not know Verboom's sexual orientation.
Verboom's attempts to toss Henry out of his home for failing to contribute financially caused the conflict, then-Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Blair Todd said at the time.
Henry fled to Florida following the killing and Verboom's body was discovered three weeks later by Verboom's daughter, Jacquelyn Verboom, who said it changed her life forever.
"He took Chad Henry into his house," she said. "It was the biggest mistake of his life. It cost him his life."
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
