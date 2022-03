No emergency release for man charged in triple homicide, judge says

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge on Thursday denied a motion for emergency release from a heart transplant patient charged in a triple homicide and gave his attorney more time to research why he should not be removed from the case.

Huston Bond, 32, of Gary, and his co-defendant, Erik P. Long, 43, of Gary, each have pleaded not guilty three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Darius Ross, 28, of Gary; Darius' fiancée, Heather Talley, 27, of Hammond; and the couple’s friend, Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary, the morning of July 15, 2018, in Gary.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Jacob Brandewie and Arturo Balcazar have asked Judge Natalie Bokota to disqualify defense attorney Patrick Young from representing Bond because of a possible conflict of interest.

Before taking Bond's case, Young represented a witness who gave a proffer in May to a federal prosecutor, a Lake County sheriff's detective and a federal task force officer, court records show. The man was charged in an unrelated federal firearms case.

Young said Bond was prepared to sign a written waiver of conflict. If the witness eventually is called during a hearing, Young would bring in another attorney to cross-examine the man, he said.

Young said he no longer represents the witness, who gave information to authorities that implicated Bond and Long in the triple homicide, court records show.

Balcazar said the man Young used to represent would be a material witness for the state and that Young, as Bond's attorney, would have to work to disqualify or impeach information given by his former client.

The witness's right to discrete, undisclosed conversations with his attorney could be violated, he said.

Balcazar said the witness likely would not sign a waiver of conflict to allow Young's representation of Bond.

Young said the statements his former client gave were not made under oath, and that they were not given "in a proffer setting."

Balcazar said the witness was advised by the federal prosecutor to tell the truth.

"It was a proffer setting," he said.

Bokota said she was prepared to rule Friday, but she agreed to give Young until March 18 to conduct further research and file a brief in response to the state's motion to disqualify him as Bond's attorney.

The judge asked Thomas Vanes, assistant chief public defender, to advise Bond on waiving conflict of interest for the limited purpose of a hearing on Bond's motion for emergency release.

After Bond waived conflict of interest, Young told the court Bond is a heart transplant patient in "rejection mode." Bond also is legally blind.

Before his arrest in late January, Bond had been regularly traveling to a hospital for treatment to maintain his heart function, Young said. Bond takes about 30 medications on a daily basis, he said.

Young said staff at the Lake County Jail has not been administering Bond's medications. Medical records showed the jail sent Bond to an outside doctor, who concluded he needed "a gold standard" of care that cannot be provided while incarcerated, Young said.

Brandewie objected to Bond's release from jail, in part because prosecutors have not had an opportunity to fully investigate the matter.

Bokota asked Young if he had any evidence the jail cannot provide the necessary medical care.

"What can't the sheriff transport him to treatment?" Bokota asked.

Young said Bond is at great risk of death.

He's in a compromised condition and has been exposed in jail to a person who had an amputation because of an infection caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, the defense attorney said.

"He's alive this far, and we'd like to keep him that way," Young said.

Bokota said she had to balance Bond's medical risks with the fact that he's charged with three counts of the murder, the most serious of crimes.

She denied Bond's motion for release, but said she would consider ordering the Sheriff's Department to transport him for medical care if Young submits a detailed motion.

In a separate hearing, Long's attorney, Michael A. Campbell, told Bokota his client expressed an interest in setting a jury trial.

The judge scheduled Long's next hearing for March 10.

