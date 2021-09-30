No excuses for running from police, dragging officers, judge says

Hoover ran over Gallegos' right foot and struck his head on concrete when he fell from Hoover's SUV.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie played Gallegos' body camera video during Hoover's sentencing.

Hoover, who mistakenly thought he was at a friend's home, said he didn't hear Gallegos communicating with a dispatcher about Hoover's outstanding warrant.

He panicked when the officer attempted to handcuff him, he said.

"He didn't clarify the reason for arresting me," Hoover said. "I regret the pain and suffering I may have caused. It wasn't intended."

Hoover said if he had known he had a warrant at the time, he would have taken care of it. He felt as if he had paid his debts to society for his past crimes and was working to get his life on track, he said.

Hoover's attorney, Michael Woods, said he appreciated police officers for their service, but Gallegos and Maggi put themselves in Hoover's car.

"There was a better way for this to go all around," Woods said.

Hoover pleaded guilty in July to two counts of resisting law enforcement, a level 5 felony. He could have faced up to eight years in prison under his plea agreement.