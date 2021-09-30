No excuses for running from police, dragging officers, judge says

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man asked a judge for leniency Wednesday, saying he dragged two police officers with his SUV after he panicked because he didn't understand why one of them was trying to arrest him.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota told Ernest L. Hoover Jr. his actions were completely unreasonable and inappropriate and handed him a six-year sentence.
Bokota told Hoover, 40, he had 41 contacts with law enforcement, nine felony convictions and two misdemeanor convictions.
"You don't need to know at that moment when the officer puts handcuffs on you. That can all get worked out later," the judge said. "You should know that because of your criminal history."
Hoover was arrested after he awoke a Dyer couple about 5:10 a.m. Nov. 23 by repeatedly ringing their doorbell. He spoke with Lake County sheriff's Officer Alex Gallegos in the couple's driveway and attempted to flee in his SUV after Gallegos tried to take Hoover into custody on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Hoover dragged Gallegos and sheriff's Officer Michael Maggi, who had arrived to back up Gallegos, with his SUV.
Maggi testified he suffered injuries to both knees and was unable to work for more than a month. He still suffers pain in his knees at times, he said.
Hoover ran over Gallegos' right foot and struck his head on concrete when he fell from Hoover's SUV.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie played Gallegos' body camera video during Hoover's sentencing.
Hoover, who mistakenly thought he was at a friend's home, said he didn't hear Gallegos communicating with a dispatcher about Hoover's outstanding warrant.
He panicked when the officer attempted to handcuff him, he said.
"He didn't clarify the reason for arresting me," Hoover said. "I regret the pain and suffering I may have caused. It wasn't intended."
Hoover said if he had known he had a warrant at the time, he would have taken care of it. He felt as if he had paid his debts to society for his past crimes and was working to get his life on track, he said.
Hoover's attorney, Michael Woods, said he appreciated police officers for their service, but Gallegos and Maggi put themselves in Hoover's car.
"There was a better way for this to go all around," Woods said.
Hoover pleaded guilty in July to two counts of resisting law enforcement, a level 5 felony. He could have faced up to eight years in prison under his plea agreement.
Woods asked Bokota to sentence Hoover to four years, with the time divided between the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and probation.
Bokota sentenced Hoover to six years, with four years in Community Corrections and two years on probation.
"Until you understand authority means something, you're not going to live the life you want," Bokota said.