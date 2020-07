No imminent threats to public after reported sex assault near Porter Beach, park says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — As the investigation continues into a report of a sexual assault last weekend of a girl near Porter Beach, officials said there are no known imminent threats to the public.

The assurance was issued Thursday morning by the Indiana Dunes National Park, whose special agents are heading up the investigation with the help of Porter police.

"The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released when appropriate so as not to interfere with this ongoing investigation," park officials said.

The girl said she was sexually assaulted about 5 p.m. Saturday on the national park beach in the area of Porter Beach, Porter police Capt. John Lane said Wednesday.

