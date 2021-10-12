No jail time, registry for former Porter County church youth leader in teen sex case

VALPARAISO — A former youth leader at a local church will serve no jail time nor have to register as a sex offender after striking a deal in a teen sex case that had been rejected just more than a year ago by another judge.

Jeffrey McGehee, 33, pleaded guilty before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish to an amended felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors in return for prosecutors dropping the original felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation and possession of child pornography, according the plea agreement.

Fish accepted the deal and carried out sentencing, which includes a year of probation and a requirement that McGehee take part in individual counseling with a probation-approved psychologist, the agreement states.

The felony he pleaded guilty to carries a potential sentence of up to 2 1/2 years behind bars.

McGehee, who was represented by defense attorney Bob Harper, earlier had entered into a similar agreement, but it was rejected in August 2020 by then-Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, who said he wanted to see a requirement that McGehee register as a sex offender.

McGehee looked stunned when the original plea was rejected.