No leniency for man who stabbed ex-girlfriend, gouged roommate's eyes, judge says

McCloud-Smith said he taught his ex-girlfriend to be more "self-sufficient" during the course of their relationship and accused her of trying to "demonize" his character.

He said Wednesday he went to the women's apartment out of frustration, because he wanted more visitation time with his child.

The two women were not in court to give victim impact statements.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said McCloud-Smith had three juvenile adjudications, eight misdemeanor convictions and five felony convictions. He also violated probation five times, both as a juvenile and an adult.

Wardrip said McCloud-Smith's past convictions showed he was unstable and violent and asked Bokota to sentence him to four years, the maximum under his plea agreement. She said her office would stand by its promise to recommend he serve his time in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program.

McCloud-Smith had hoped to resolve several pending Porter County criminal cases, but he ultimately was deemed unacceptable for the Community Corrections program because those cases remained pending, defense attorney Gojko Kasich said.