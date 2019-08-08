CROWN POINT — It remained unclear Wednesday when the last of three men charged with murder in the shooting death of an off-duty Hammond police officer in 1980 will face a jury.
Pierre Catlett, 65, of Harvey, Illinois; James Hill, of Gary; and Larry Mayes, of Portage, each were charged in 2012 with murder in the shooting death of Hammond Officer Lawrence J. Pucalik on Nov. 14, 1980, at the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at the intersection of Cline and Interstate 80/94.
Catlett's defense attorney, Derla Gross, said during a hearing Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court that she met with the state was was waiting for additional discovery materials to be turned over to her. She asked for another hearing in several weeks.
Lake County First Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Peter Villarreal said he didn't object to a continuance, as long it it was attributed to Catlett.
Under Indiana criminal rules, defendants must be brought to trial within a certain timeframe while being held in jail. Catlett arrived in Lake County to face the murder charge last year, after serving time in an Illinois prison for aggravated battery.
Catlett previously was scheduled to face a jury in June, but the trial was canceled after defense attorney Robert Lewis withdrew from the case. Gross entered her appearance in May. Another trial date has not yet been scheduled.
Prosecutors initially dropped the murder charge against Hill, but refiled the case in 2016 and secured a conviction last year. Hill was sentenced to 47 years in prison.
Mayes was declared medically incompetent to stand trial in March 2014 for Pucalik's shooting. He was freed following treatment in a state facility.
Judge William Davis set Catlett's next hearing for Aug. 28.