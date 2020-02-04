No new trial date yet in 2012 alleged murder

VALPARAISO — A new trial date has yet to be set for Sheaurice Major, who is charged in the Nov. 1, 2012 shooting death of a 72-year-old Portage man outside his home.
Attorney Matthew Norman Fech, who took over the defense last fall, told Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford Monday that he is still working his way through the seven or eight boxes of evidence in the case.
He said the case is complex and he will be meeting with prosecutors to make sure he has all the evidence.
Bradford scheduled an April 6 hearing to determine the status of the case.
Major, 49, is charged in the shooting death of Carl Griffith Sr.
Major is accused of hiring Gary resident Dontaye Singletary to carry out the killing, police said. Singletary is serving a 65-year prison term after being found guilty in 2015 of murdering Griffith.
Major had spent nearly four years behind bars the first time she was charged with the crime, but was released in March 2017 due to a lack of evidence.
She was taken back into custody in October 2018 after Singletary reached out to police and prosecutors offering to provide the information they needed against Major.
Major was released in January 2019 on her own recognizance because she has been held beyond the 180 days allowed by law without any continuance attributable to the defense, her former attorney Ray Szarmach, said at the time.
Major, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, had been scheduled to face jurors in April. But the trial was delayed due to health problems suffered by Szarmach.
The trial was rescheduled for October, but again derailed when Szarmach pulled out of the case. He said he was under doctor's care for a medical condition that prevented him from undertaking the two-week trial, according to court records.
Griffith was an employee of a towing company owned by Major's estranged husband, and police said Major had Griffith killed because she did not like him.