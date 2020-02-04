No new trial date yet in 2012 alleged murder

VALPARAISO — A new trial date has yet to be set for Sheaurice Major, who is charged in the Nov. 1, 2012 shooting death of a 72-year-old Portage man outside his home.

Attorney Matthew Norman Fech, who took over the defense last fall, told Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford Monday that he is still working his way through the seven or eight boxes of evidence in the case.

He said the case is complex and he will be meeting with prosecutors to make sure he has all the evidence.

Bradford scheduled an April 6 hearing to determine the status of the case.

Major, 49, is charged in the shooting death of Carl Griffith Sr.

Major is accused of hiring Gary resident Dontaye Singletary to carry out the killing, police said. Singletary is serving a 65-year prison term after being found guilty in 2015 of murdering Griffith.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Major had spent nearly four years behind bars the first time she was charged with the crime, but was released in March 2017 due to a lack of evidence.

She was taken back into custody in October 2018 after Singletary reached out to police and prosecutors offering to provide the information they needed against Major.