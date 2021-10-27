No post-conviction relief for man who neglected, caged son, buried body under shed

CROWN POINT — A court recently denied a petition for post-conviction relief filed by a man convicted eight years ago of neglecting his 13-year-old son, whom he starved and confined to a dog cage before burying the boy's body under a shed in 2009.
Riley L. Choate, 49, formerly of Gary, told Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan in April he didn't know he was pleading guilty in 2012 to a habitual offender enhancement and claimed he didn't receive competent legal advice.
The late Judge Diane Boswell sentenced Choate in January 2013 to a total of 80 years in prison, including 50 years for the neglect that resulted in the death of his son, Christian Choate, and 30 years on the habitual offender enhancement.
The case began in 2011 when police, acting on a tip, unearthed Christian's severely malnourished and abused body from a shallow grave under a shed in the Gary mobile home park where the family lived.
Lake County prosecutors charged Riley Choate and Christian's stepmother, Kimberly Kubina, 56, with 13 counts of murder, child neglect and obstruction of justice.
Kubina pleaded guilty in May 2012 and was sentenced in February 2013 to 35 years in prison for her role in Christian's "long, lingering, torturous death," as the Indiana Court of Appeals later described it. Kubina's earliest release date is December 2025, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Riley Choate admitted in his plea agreement he removed Christian from school in March 2007 and began beating the boy, but never sought medical care for Christian's injuries.
Choate kept his son on a starvation diet and confined the boy to a bathroom, then a bedroom and finally a dog cage to prevent him from running away to seek help.
At the time of his death in April 2009, Christian was wearing size 6 clothing but was 13 years old, court records state.
Choate took no steps to notify appropriate authorities of Christian's death and buried his body in a shallow grave, which Choate covered with lime, concrete and dirt before replacing the shed floor.
Choate's public defender in 2012, Lemuel Stigler, testified at a hearing on Choate's petition for post-conviction relief that he met with Choate numerous times to go over Choate's legal rights, discovery in Choate's case and defense strategy.
Choate signed his plea agreement after reviewing it with Stigler, and they discussed the habitual offender enhancement, Stigler said.
Sullivan wrote in an order that Choate cited a transcript from his plea hearing in 2012, which showed Stigler said, "He admits that he is habitual ..."
"While certainly it would have been better if the petitioner had articulated himself that he acknowledged his status as an habitual offender," Choate's intention to admit to the enhancement and accept its consequences was clear, Sullivan wrote.
When the court asked in 2012 if Choate understood his sentence would be "50 years plus the 30-year enhancement," Choate replied, "Yes, ma'am."
Choate also challenged the habitual offender enhancement as a violation of law, arguing prior unrelated convictions that are more than 10 years old cannot be used to support the enhancement, court records state.
Indiana's habitual offender statute has been amended since 2012 to exclude convictions that are more than 10 years old, but the law at the time of Choate's plea hearing allowed the state to use his previous convictions to support the enhancement, Sullivan wrote.
Choate's prior convictions were for auto theft in 1991 and 1995.
"The habitual offender enhancement was properly charged, and the enhancement was properly imposed pursuant to the petitioner's plea agreement," Sullivan wrote.
Choate's earliest release date is September 2051, according to the Department of Correction.
Times correspondent Bill Dolan contributed to this report.