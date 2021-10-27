No post-conviction relief for man who neglected, caged son, buried body under shed

Riley Choate admitted in his plea agreement he removed Christian from school in March 2007 and began beating the boy, but never sought medical care for Christian's injuries.

Choate kept his son on a starvation diet and confined the boy to a bathroom, then a bedroom and finally a dog cage to prevent him from running away to seek help.

At the time of his death in April 2009, Christian was wearing size 6 clothing but was 13 years old, court records state.

Choate took no steps to notify appropriate authorities of Christian's death and buried his body in a shallow grave, which Choate covered with lime, concrete and dirt before replacing the shed floor.

Choate's public defender in 2012, Lemuel Stigler, testified at a hearing on Choate's petition for post-conviction relief that he met with Choate numerous times to go over Choate's legal rights, discovery in Choate's case and defense strategy.

Choate signed his plea agreement after reviewing it with Stigler, and they discussed the habitual offender enhancement, Stigler said.

Sullivan wrote in an order that Choate cited a transcript from his plea hearing in 2012, which showed Stigler said, "He admits that he is habitual ..."