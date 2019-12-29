A Gary man who previously served 24 years in prison for murder is entitled to no reduction in his new, 30-year sentence for sexually assaulting a Portage woman and stealing items from her home, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.
LaQuan Apara, formerly known as Milton Anderson, 56, last year was found guilty by a Porter County jury of attempted rape, burglary and robbery in connection with his May 25, 2014, attack on a co-worker who repeatedly had rejected Apara's advances.
Apara argued in his appeal that Porter Superior Judge Roger Bradford erred by allowing the victim to seemingly identify Apara at trial, even though she admitted she didn't see his face during the attack, and by failing to properly instruct the jury to consider "every reasonable theory of innocence" before convicting Apara.
In a 3-0 decision, the appeals court rejected both claims.
It found the victim did not specifically identify Apara from the witness stand, she only said his name when asked if there was any familiarity between the intruder and anyone in her personal and professional life.
Likewise, the appeals court said there was sufficient direct evidence at trial — including the victim's testimony, signs of forced entry into her home, tape over her mouth and eyes, and the tape holding her wrists together — for Bradford to omit the jury instruction required when only circumstantial DNA evidence is presented.
The appellate judges did find Bradford mistakenly classified Apara as a credit-restricted felon. They said attempted rape is not listed in Indiana law as a crime for which the perpetrator is limited in earning time off his or her prison term for good behavior.
At the same time, the appeals court wholly rejected Apara's request for a shorter prison term, noting his repeated criminal offenses, including a 1983 purse robbery and fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman, and classification as a "high risk" to reoffend.
"After due consideration, we conclude that Apara has not sustained his burden of establishing that his aggregate sentence of 30 years is inappropriate," the court said.
Assuming good behavior, Apara will be 73 years old before he's eligible for release from prison, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
