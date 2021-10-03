No release for defendant in child molest case, judge rules

Police arrested Barclay when he returned home and took him to a hospital, because he had an undisclosed injury, Belk testified.

Barclay's attorney, Timothy Bianco, said Barclay had just lost his dog and didn't go near the alleged victim's home.

Bianco argued Barclay recently spent more than a month receiving medical care and was too frail to remain in the jail.

"Why would he do it again?" Bianco asked.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said she was sympathetic to Barclay's mental health concerns, but he had shown a "total disregard for any court order."

"He may feel backed into a corner," she said. "If placed back on ICU, he will do it again. It's just a matter of time."

Vasquez said Barclay did not appear healthy, but Barclay's repeated violations showed he could not be trusted to follow court orders.

"We all know if he truly wants to walk away, he's going to walk away," the judge said.

It may be that Barclay only wants to hurt himself, but that is a scary thought for the community, Vasquez said.