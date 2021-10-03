No release for defendant in child molest case, judge rules

CROWN POINT — A judge denied a 76-year-old man's request Friday to be released back to house arrest following a monitoring violation while he was awaiting trial on child molesting charges.
William B. Barclay, 76, of New Chicago, left his home for more than an hour July 27, about 11 days after Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez placed him on house arrest for violating a no-contact order by going to the home of one of the alleged victims.
As a condition of house arrest, ICU Monitoring fitted Barclay with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet.
Barclay is accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl in June 2020 while she was attending a party at a Crown Point home. After learning of the allegations, a teenage girl, who also was present at the gathering, told relatives Barclay also had molested her when she was between the ages of 4 and 7, records state.
Barclay's GPS monitor recorded 21 different locations while he was missing July 27, ICU Monitoring case manager Helen Belk testified.
The bracelet would have sent Barclay alerts during that time, including two audible messages stating he was not authorized to leave his home and must return immediately, she said. Barclay failed to respond to ICU within a required 10-minute time frame, she said.
In addition, ICU received an anonymous call from someone who claimed Barclay was suicidal, riding around "pleading for help" and "saying his goodbyes," Belk said.
Police arrested Barclay when he returned home and took him to a hospital, because he had an undisclosed injury, Belk testified.
Barclay's attorney, Timothy Bianco, said Barclay had just lost his dog and didn't go near the alleged victim's home.
Bianco argued Barclay recently spent more than a month receiving medical care and was too frail to remain in the jail.
"Why would he do it again?" Bianco asked.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said she was sympathetic to Barclay's mental health concerns, but he had shown a "total disregard for any court order."
"He may feel backed into a corner," she said. "If placed back on ICU, he will do it again. It's just a matter of time."
Vasquez said Barclay did not appear healthy, but Barclay's repeated violations showed he could not be trusted to follow court orders.
"We all know if he truly wants to walk away, he's going to walk away," the judge said.
It may be that Barclay only wants to hurt himself, but that is a scary thought for the community, Vasquez said.
The judge rejected Bianco's request to place Barclay in Lake County Community Corrections' work-release program, because Barclay doesn't work.
Barclay's jury trial is currently set to begin Feb. 22.