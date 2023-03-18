HAMMOND — Authorities are detaining a Griffith man on charges of arranging to sell a pipe bomb to undercover investigators.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar ordered Allen Crouse, 46, to be held without bond until he is tried on federal charges of possessing explosive devices and doing so after having been convicted of a felony.

A federal grand jury indicted Crouse a year and a half ago on allegations of possessing bombs July 21, 2021, in Northwest Indiana.

The indictment doesn’t provide details of the investigation leading to the filing of federal charges.

Court papers indicate that authorities arrested Crouse about a week ago. He was being held without bond, pending the detention hearing.

Magistrate Judge Kolar wrote in his ruling last week that lawyers from the U.S. attorney’s office presented convincing evidence in the hearing that Crouse is a felon who sold pipe bombs to a confidential source working for an undercover agent.

Kolar said government prosecutors played a recording in court of a purported meeting between Crouse and the undercover agents.

Crouse and his court-appointed defense attorney showed that Crouse has strong ties to the community, the magistrate said, but the defense was unable to rebut the government’s evidence that Crouse could be a danger to the community or a flight risk to avoid justice.

“The charges against the defendant and the fact the defendant has multiple convictions and was out on bond for multiple pending charges at the times alleged in the indictment cut in the government’s favor," he wrote.

No trial date has been set.