No release for murder defendant charged with fraudulently obtaining PPP loans

CROWN POINT — A defendant arrested on fraud charges last week while he was free on bond in a murder case won't be getting out of jail soon, a judge said Thursday.
James E. McGhee Jr., 40, of Hammond, made a formal appearance before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell on three counts of fraud on a financial institution, a level 5 felony.
He's also charged with murder in the homicide of 27-year-old Gary resident Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who disappeared after attending a Wiz Khalifa concert with McGhee on July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.
McGhee appeared with his court-appointed attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, who said McGhee believed he had a bond in the financial fraud case.
Boswell said McGhee's bond in the fraud case was set at $60,000 surety or $6,000 cash, but he would not be released from the Lake County Jail if he posts it because of a hold in his murder case. The hold stemmed from McGhee's arrest on the new fraud charges.
If McGhee wants to attempt to address the issue of bond in his murder case, his attorney in that case would have to take it up, Boswell said. McGhee's trial in the murder case is set to start Oct. 18.
McGhee was free on bond in the murder case because Boswell ordered his release from jail in November 2020 under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring defendants to trial withing a specific time frame while holding them in custody.
The judge ordered McGhee to live under house arrest with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet, with monitoring services paid by Lake County.
The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team began investigating McGhee's financial dealings in April, after receiving a tip that McGhee had received two Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to court records.
The Paycheck Protection Program, which ended May 31, offered loans to small businesses to keep their workers on payroll during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the federal Small Business Administration. If businesses used the SBA-backed loans on eligible expenses, the loan was potentially 100% forgivable.
Public records show McGhee received approval Jan. 28 for a PPP loan of $20,630. On March 16, McGhee received approval for a second PPP loan of $20,833.
Investigators reviewed Indiana secretary of state records and found McGhee had not incorporated any business under his name as of Sept. 10, according to court records.
They also determined McGhee checked a box on his PPP loan applications indicating he was not facing any criminal charges, despite his pending murder case, records state.