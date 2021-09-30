No release for murder defendant charged with fraudulently obtaining PPP loans

CROWN POINT — A defendant arrested on fraud charges last week while he was free on bond in a murder case won't be getting out of jail soon, a judge said Thursday.

James E. McGhee Jr., 40, of Hammond, made a formal appearance before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell on three counts of fraud on a financial institution, a level 5 felony.

He's also charged with murder in the homicide of 27-year-old Gary resident Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who disappeared after attending a Wiz Khalifa concert with McGhee on July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.

McGhee appeared with his court-appointed attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, who said McGhee believed he had a bond in the financial fraud case.

Boswell said McGhee's bond in the fraud case was set at $60,000 surety or $6,000 cash, but he would not be released from the Lake County Jail if he posts it because of a hold in his murder case. The hold stemmed from McGhee's arrest on the new fraud charges.

If McGhee wants to attempt to address the issue of bond in his murder case, his attorney in that case would have to take it up, Boswell said. McGhee's trial in the murder case is set to start Oct. 18.