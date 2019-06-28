A Hebron man serving 10 years in prison for fatally striking a Merrillville teenager while operating his vehicle under influence of several types of drugs is not entitled to any reduction in his sentence, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Christopher E. Campbell, 45, argued to the appellate court that his decade-long prison term — the maximum possible under his guilty plea agreement for causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 4 felony — was inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense and his character.
Court records show Campbell had hallucinogenic drugs, opiates and depressants in his system on Oct. 17, 2016, when Campbell struck Andrew Salka, 17, while Salka was walking home from Merrillville High School on 73rd Avenue near Mississippi Street.
Prior to the crash, Campbell's driving privileges had been suspended through 2023. Altogether, Campbell's driver's license was suspended 49 times since 1991 for a variety of traffic offenses, including two prior operating while intoxicated convictions, according to court records.
In their 3-0 ruling, the appellate judges rejected Campbell's claim that he was self-medicating following a workplace injury and that he deserved to enter drug treatment instead of prison.
"Campbell disregarded the law, got behind the wheel, and thought it would be wise to drive with a bevy of drugs flowing through his body," the court said. "Campbell has defied the law many times and continues to do so to this day."
The judges also noted that Campbell has had prior opportunities to treat his substance abuse issues.
"We fail to see how additional probation or further placement in community corrections will serve as a deterrent to Campbell’s ongoing streak of criminal behavior," they said. "In sum, we will not revise Campbell’s sentence."
His earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is July 8, 2026, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Campbell also still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to reconsider the Court of Appeals decision.