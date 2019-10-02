The Indiana Court of Appeals refused Wednesday to reduce the five-year sentence issued to a Gary man who was smoking marijuana and dancing in his mother's home when the gun he also was holding accidentally fired, killing his cousin.
Damon Guy Hill, 23, pleaded guilty earlier this year to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, in connection with the March 21, 2017, shooting death of Corey Brazelton, 18, in the 2500 block of Tyler Street in Gary.
Hill argued in his appeal that it was inappropriate for Lake Superior Judge Clarence Murray to sentence him to four years in prison and one year on probation — close to the six-year maximum sentence — because Hill had no criminal history and saved the cost of a trial by pleading guilty.
The appeals court, however, was unpersuaded.
In a 3-0 decision, it ruled that while Hill is "by no means the worst of the worst," the circumstances of the case justify a sentence above the three-year advisory prison term and below the maximum.
Specifically, the appeals court cited the senselessness of the homicide, the fact that Hill initially told police Brazelton was killed by a drive-by shooter, along with Hill's use of an illegal drug when the shooting occurred, in deeming Hill's sentence to be appropriate.
"We do not find the sentence imposed by the trial court to be inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense and Hill's character," said Judge John Baker on behalf of the appeals court.