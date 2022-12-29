No sentence reduction for man convicted of smothering grandmother, burning house, court rules

A Gary man convicted last year of murdering his grandmother and setting their house on fire is entitled to no reduction in his 59-year prison term, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

Kyle A. Gray, 30, also was sentenced to serve six years on probation. His release from the Indiana Department of Correction is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 27, 2062, assuming good behavior, according to court records.

Records show that Gray smothered his grandmother, 79-year-old Barbara Walker, to unconsciousness after a June 28, 2018, argument at the home they shared in the 3400 block of Johnson Street.

Gray then set the home on fire with his grandmother inside, causing Walker to die of smoke inhalation and smothering, according to court records.

A Lake County jury took 25 minutes in the September 2021 trial to find Gray of guilty of murder, murder in perpetration of arson, arson causing serious bodily injury, and arson.

The appeals court said it's unconstitutional for Gray to be convicted of all four crimes in connection with the same incident and ordered Gray's convictions for murder in perpetration of arson and arson causing serious bodily injury be vacated.

At the same time, the three appellate judges said there's no basis to revise Gray's sentence for his still-standing murder and arson convictions.

The appeals court also unanimously rejected Gray's claim that the jury should have been allowed to consider convicting him of the lesser offenses of reckless homicide and criminal mischief.

The judges said there was no serious evidentiary dispute warranting a jury instruction on the lesser offenses since there was sufficient evidence to sustain Gray's convictions for murder and arson.

"In sum, Gray has not shown that the trial court abused its discretion when it declined his proffered jury instructions on reckless homicide and criminal mischief," the appeals court said.

Gray still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case.

