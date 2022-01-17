No sentence reduction for man who shot pregnant girlfriend, her mother, appeals court rules

An East Chicago man serving a 30-year sentence for shooting and wounding his pregnant girlfriend and her mother in 2019 while his 1-year-old child was in the room is not entitled to any reduction in his prison term, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Records show Richard E. Johnson Jr., 24, pleaded guilty May 5, 2021, to two counts of aggravated battery, both level 3 felonies, in exchange for prosecutors dismissing the other pending charges against him, including attempted murder.
According to court records, Johnson was covered in blood when he surrendered to East Chicago police June 19, 2019, outside a home in the 4300 block of Magoun Avenue and said, "I did it. I shot both of them."
The shooting happened after Johnson pressured his girlfriend for sex and began choking her when she refused. The girlfriend's mother opened the bedroom door when she heard her daughter scream, setting off a wave of fisticuffs that ended when Johnson exclaimed, "You know what, F-it," and began shooting, records show.
According to court records, the daughter was shot twice near her head and suffered a shattered jaw, visible scarring on her neck and shoulder, and a visible shrapnel would on her face. The mother was shot in the leg and chest, causing a broken arm, broken fingers and permanent nerve damage.
In his appeal, Johnson argued his 30-year sentence — just shy of the 32-year maximum — is inappropriate in light of the offense and his character. He suggested an 18-year prison term — the statutory advisory sentence — would be more fitting.
The appeals court rejected Johnson's claims in a 3-0 ruling.
It said the nature of Johnson's offenses exceeded the crimes to which he pleaded guilty, and Johnson's character, including a series of increasingly violent offenses over a six-year period, his lack of remorse, and disrespect for the judicial process, warrant no reduction in his prison term.
"As Johnson failed to persuade us that his sentence is inappropriate in light of the offenses and his character, we affirm the trial court's imposition of his sentence," the appeals court said.
Johnson still can request the Indiana Supreme Court review his case and consider setting aside the trial and appeals court rulings on his sentence.
Otherwise, Johnson's earliest possible release date from prison — assuming good behavior — is Dec. 18, 2041, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.