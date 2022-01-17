No sentence reduction for man who shot pregnant girlfriend, her mother, appeals court rules

An East Chicago man serving a 30-year sentence for shooting and wounding his pregnant girlfriend and her mother in 2019 while his 1-year-old child was in the room is not entitled to any reduction in his prison term, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Records show Richard E. Johnson Jr., 24, pleaded guilty May 5, 2021, to two counts of aggravated battery, both level 3 felonies, in exchange for prosecutors dismissing the other pending charges against him, including attempted murder.

According to court records, Johnson was covered in blood when he surrendered to East Chicago police June 19, 2019, outside a home in the 4300 block of Magoun Avenue and said, "I did it. I shot both of them."

The shooting happened after Johnson pressured his girlfriend for sex and began choking her when she refused. The girlfriend's mother opened the bedroom door when she heard her daughter scream, setting off a wave of fisticuffs that ended when Johnson exclaimed, "You know what, F-it," and began shooting, records show.