No sentence reduction for school counselor who molested student, appeals court rules

In this case, the court said an increase above the advisory sentence was warranted because Perkins not only molested a student from the school where he worked, but also engaged in other "egregious" behavior, including ejaculating on the girl when she refused to have intercourse with him, falsely telling the girl his wife and children died in a car accident, and sending photos of his genitals to the girl.

The appeals court also was unpersuaded by Perkins' lack of a prior criminal record, support from friends and family at his sentencing hearing, and his claimed remorse.

It said testing shows Perkins is an average risk to commit another sexual offense in the future, Perkins presented no reason to dispute Bokota's finding that his remorse was insincere, and the appeals court said it doubted Perkins understands the gravity of his offense.

"Perkins' arguments do not portray the nature of his crime and his character in a positive light, which is his burden under Indiana Appellate Rule 7(B)," the appeals court said.

"We find that Perkins' 10-year sentence with two years suspended to probation is not inappropriate. Accordingly, we decline his request to reduce his sentence and affirm the sentence imposed by the trial court."